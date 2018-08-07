Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz Finally Announced, Set for 2018 WWE SummerSlam

Jonathan Bachman/Associated Press

The long-awaited grudge match between Daniel Bryan and The Miz was officially announced for SummerSlam on Tuesday prior to SmackDown Live.

The Miz said his agents worked out a deal with SmackDown Live general manager Paige to pave the way for one of the most anticipated bouts in WWE:

Bryan and The Miz have been at odds for years, but the heat between them has intensified in recent weeks.

After eliminating Bryan from a gauntlet match to determine the No. 1 contender for the WWE Championship several weeks ago due to help from The Bludgeon Brothers, The Miz did all he could to poke and prod the leader of the Yes Movement.

Things got even worse in that regard after Bryan and Kane lost a SmackDown Tag Team Championship match to Harper and Rowan at Extreme Rules on July 15.

In celebration of the debut of his new reality show, Miz and Mrs., The A-Lister held a special celebration on SmackDown that was interrupted by Bryan.

Miz seemed to throw his baby at Bryan, but it was actually a doll, which allowed Miz to lay him out with the Skull-Crushing Finale.

On the heels of that embarrassment from Bryan's perspective, he was finally given the opportunity to shut The Miz up once and for all at SummerSlam.

The issues between the pair date all the way back to Bryan's WWE debut as part of the first season of NXT.

Miz was Bryan's "pro," and he often degraded The Beard due to the notion he didn't look like the prototypical WWE Superstar.

They went their separate ways over time, but the rivalry was reignited on a 2016 episode of the now-defunct talk show Talking Smack.

Bryan, who was the SmackDown Live general manager at the time, criticized The Miz for his style of wrestling and called him a coward.

In response, The Miz mocked Bryan for being injured and claimed he was the coward since he was unable to compete for WWE.

Since that explosive encounter, Bryan has been cleared for in-ring competition, and it paved the way for one of the biggest feuds in recent memory.

While no title will be involved at SummerSlam, Bryan and Miz have show-stealing potential at one of the biggest events of the year.

