Report: Arsenal Informed of Ivan Gazidis Approach by Milan

Paul Gilham/Getty Images

Ivan Gazidis' potential departure from Arsenal to AC Milan looks like a "very real possibility," according to Jeremy Wilson of the Telegraph.

Arsenal's chief executive Gazidis continues to be linked with the Rossoneri, and his departure is something the Gunners are already preparing for, after the 53-year-old made the club's board aware of an offer.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.