PSG Transfer News: AC Milan Reportedly Make Adrien Rabiot Approach

Thibault Camus/Associated Press

AC Milan general manager Leonardo has approached Adrien Rabiot's mother, Veronique, who also acts as her son's agent, about a deal to sign the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder.

A report from Italian source Mediaset (h/t Calciomercato) detailed how Leonardo has made his move in the midst of Barcelona backing away from a potential deal for a playmaker whose contract with the Ligue 1 champions expires in 2019.

Barca are said to have become angered when "negotiations were dragging on too long," according to Calciomercato. The same source noted how Leonardo and the Rossoneri will work on wrapping up deals for Juventus pair Gonzalo Higuain and Mattia Caldara before focusing on securing Rabiot.

Leonardo may not have as long to wait as he thinks, though. Instead, Les Parisiens could extend Rabiot's contract, with the player close to inking fresh terms, per ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson.

Thananuwat Srirasant/Getty Images

Keeping Rabiot for the long haul would represent a minor coup for manager Thomas Tuchel. The German builds his teams to keep the ball and pass it artfully between the lines.

Rabiot is a natural fit for this philosophy as one of the more technically gifted young midfielders on the continent. Still just 23, Rabiot already has the knack for building attacks from the back with intelligent distribution.

He's also more destructive out of possession than many think, showcasing his talent as a ball-winner against the best Barca has to offer back in 2017:

Tuchel can make Rabiot the focal point of his midfield. It's why the 44-year-old has been urging Rabiot to say he's committed to PSG, per Johnson. Playing for a tactician as progressive as Tuchel could bring out the best in Rabiot more consistently and elevate his career.