Barcelona Transfer News: Simon Mignolet Interest Emerges in Latest Rumours

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistJuly 31, 2018

Liverpool's Belgian goalkeeper Simon Mignolet warms up before the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Stoke City at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on April 28, 2018. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)
PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Barcelona are reportedly interested in making a move for out-of-favour Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet.

According to Sky Sports NewsJasper Cillessen, Barca's current back-up for No. 1 Marc-Andre ter Stegen, could be on his way out of the Camp Nou, and the Blaugrana are considering signing Mignolet as his replacement. 

Mignolet, 30, lost the No. 1 spot at Anfield to Loris Karius midway through last season, making his final Premier League appearance of the 2017-18 campaign against Burnley on New Year's Day.

Karius subsequently made two errors as Liverpool lost 3-1 to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final, and manager Jurgen Klopp recently spent £66.8 million to sign Alisson from Roma.

The Brazilian is set to become the No. 1 at Anfield, meaning Belgian Mignolet has been pushed further down the pecking order.

Per Sky Sports News' report, Besiktas have also shown interest in signing Mignolet but have not made an offer.

The Turkish club recently lost their No. 1 Fabri to Fulham, so the former Sunderland man would likely get regular starts should he move to Besiktas.

The same would not be true if he made the switch to the Camp Nou.

Ter Stegen is the undisputed first choice between the posts, and Mignolet, who has been at Liverpool since 2013, could only rely on being given game time in cup competitions.

However, his head could well be turned by the prestige of Barcelona and the possibility he could be afforded La Liga and UEFA Champions League minutes if Ter Stegen were to get injured. 

