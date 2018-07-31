WWE Rumors: Matt Riddle Signs Contract, Cancels Appearances

Nick Laham/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Independent wrestling star Matt Riddle has reportedly signed a contract with WWE, according to H. Jenkins of Ringside News.

The signing reportedly came after Riddle canceled numerous appearances and pulled all items from his online store.

Per Cassidy Haynes of BodySlam.net, the deal is for three years, and Riddle is expected to make his debut by appearing in the crowd at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Aug. 18.

The 32-year-old Riddle is the current Evolve champion, and he was the inaugural WWN champion as well.

Riddle also won the PWG Tag Team Championships with partner Jeff Cobb.

He has competed for several independent wrestling companies since making his professional debut in 2015, including Evolve, WWN, PWG, CZW, Revolution Pro Wrestling and Progress Wrestling.

Riddle has a mixed martial arts background as he went 8-3 as a professional with two no-contests due to the fact that he tested positive for marijuana after the fights.

All but one of Riddle's fights occurred in UFC on the heels of taking part in the seventh season of The Ultimate Fighter.

In WWE, Riddle will look to follow in the footsteps of other former MMA fighters who carved out successful wrestling careers, including Ken Shamrock and Ronda Rousey.

