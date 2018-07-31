Sergej Milinkovic-Savic 'Definitely' Staying at Lazio Amid Chelsea Rumours

Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic reportedly told supporters he is "definitely" staying at the club this summer amid continued speculation surrounding his future.

The Serbia international returned to training with the club on Tuesday and was greeted by fans. According to TMW Web (h/t Football Italia) in an exchange with one supporter the player made it clear he wouldn't be going anywhere when asked if he was leaving.

"Definitely," Milinkovic-Savic responded. "You can see that I am here." Lazio posted footage of the player back at training on Tuesday morning:

According to Football Italia, Chelsea are the latest team to show interest in the Lazio star, while Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Manchester United have also been linked.

It's reported that Chelsea would only be willing to pay around €90 million (£80 million) to get Milinkovic-Savic to Stamford Bridge, but the Lazio president Claudio Lotito will not consider moving the player on for less than €120 million (£107 million).

As noted by Tom Coast of Sport Witness, there have been some fresh reports from Italy about interest in Milinkovic-Savic from United too:

The list of clubs said to be interested in the player is illustrious, and it's not a shock after an incredible 2017-18 that there are teams of such pedigree having a look at the midfielder.

Milinkovic-Savic was the key man in a Lazio team that finished the campaign as the top goalscorers in Serie A. The midfielder showed he can be effective when given license to burst forward and influence attacks.

When he picks up possession in midfield with space to stride into he can be devastating. Milinkovic-Savic has a change of pace, excellent close control and is physical enough to hold off challenges from opponents; last season his end product improved too, netting 12 times and setting up three goals in Serie A.

Often the goals scored by the Lazio star were impressive strikes as well:

Given all the attributes he possesses, Lazio will feel well within their rights to command a massive fee for the 23-year-old, as there is still room for him to improve.

If the money was right Lazio would surely cash in, and the player would most likely consider the move, especially to one of the teams noted. The capital club failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League in 2018-19, so Milinkovic-Savic may feel as though he should be playing in the world's biggest club competition.

For now it appears as though he will be sticking around at the Stadio Olimpico for a while yet.