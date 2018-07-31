Gareth Bale 'Very Happy' at Real Madrid Amid Exit Rumours, Says Julen Lopetegui

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui has said Gareth Bale is happy at the club amid continued speculation regarding his future.

Bale was often on the fringes of the squad last season under Zinedine Zidane, as he struggled with injuries and his form fluctuated. However, following the summer departures of Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo, it's anticipated the Welshman will have a more prominent role at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"He's very, very happy," said Lopetegui, per Luke Edwards of the Daily Telegraph. "He's very happy to play at Real Madrid. He's happy to be here, this is a fantastic opportunity for him to show his talent."

It's been reported by The Sun (h/t Owen Fulda of the Daily Star) that Bale is potentially in line for a new contract at the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to the report, having been told he is a crucial part of the side by Lopetegui, Bale is happy to open fresh talks with Madrid over an extension next summer. The Welshman signed a new contract with the European champions in October 2016 up until 2022.

As noted by Edwards, following his two-goal heroics in the UEFA Champions League final against Liverpool in May, Bale cast doubt over his future, saying it was important he played more football in the coming campaign.

"That had fuelled talk of the 29-year-old returning to the Premier League with Manchester United, but Bale is willing to remain in Spain for at least another season," added Edwards. The Red Devils and Real will meet one another on Tuesday night in Miami in the International Champions Cup.

With Ronaldo gone there is a chance for Bale to take on more responsibility in the final third under the new manager. As relayed by Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, Lopetegui believes Real can cope despite the departure of Ronaldo:

Whether Bale can fill those boots on his own remains a big doubt, though, as the Welshman didn't have the best campaign before his remarkable outing in Kiev.

Under Zidane he was usurped by Isco at the back end of the 2016-17 season, with the Spain international excelling in an attacking midfield role and helping Madrid to a Champions League and La Liga double.

In the campaign just gone Bale found it tough to find a role in the side too. He played on either flank and through the middle at times, although he was regularly pulled out of the side or saw any progress halted due to injury.

Still, as noted by football writer Tom Williams, overall the accomplishments of Bale in the Spanish capital have been remarkable:

The Champions League final in Kiev epitomised what Bale is capable of. Not only did he score one of the all-time great final goals with his stunning overhead kick, he terrorised the opposition defence with his physicality and speed.

When he puts it all together, Bale is a force of nature in the final third, and the challenge for him now will be to show those traits over the course of an entire campaign. In a campaign that's poised to be one of transition for Real, it would be a boost to Lopetegui if he was able to do so.