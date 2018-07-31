Jose Mourinho Confident of Landing 1 More New Signing at Manchester United

Rey Del Rio/International Champions Cup/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has said he is only confident of getting one new player into his squad before the transfer window closes.

The Red Devils have made three signings in Diogo Dalot, Lee Grant and Fred, although there's been an air of frustration around United that more deals have not been completed. Mourinho provided an update to beIN Sports (h/t Sky Sports) as to where the club was at with any potential deals.

"I am confident I will get one, but I think two I am not going to get—which is not a drama," said the coach. "In every pre-season it happens the same, with every club, which is that the manager wants more."

As noted by Sky Sports, Mourinho has previously expressed a desire to bring in two more players before the window shuts on August 9.

Mourinho went on to say that of the three signings the club have made, only Fred is likely to make an impact in the first team this season.

"The players we have bought—one is a goalkeeper cover, one is a 19-year-old kid, so in fact we have one new player, which is Fred," he said. "So, of course, our team is not going to be very different."

As noted by James Robson of the Manchester Evening News, United have been strongly linked with two defenders in Leicester City's Harry Maguire and Tottenham Hotspur star Toby Alderweireld:

For United time is running out, with little over a week remaining to get deals done. Performances in pre-season have done nothing to suggest this team is ready to close the gap to rivals Manchester City this term either.

The 4-1 loss to Liverpool in a recent friendly triggered further fears about the side ahead of the new campaign, even though the Red Devils were without a number of key men.

"This is not our team, this is not our squad," Mourinho said after the loss, per Sky Sports. "Not even 30 per cent of it. We start the game with almost half the players who are not even going to belong to our squad on August 9."

According to Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, there are key figures at United concerned about the manner in which Mourinho has been conducting himself in pre-season:

While there is excitement at many clubs at the prospect of a new Premier League season, at United there appears to be apprehension.

Not only have they failed to address crucial areas in the squad—most notably at centre-back and left-back—their rivals have strengthened. City have improved their attacking riches further with the acquisition of Riyad Mahrez, whereas Liverpool have splashed out more than any team in the division.

The coming week feels like a huge one for United, as Mourinho needs to get another player through the door to invigorate a club on the cusp of a new campaign.