Leicester to Reportedly Offer Harry Maguire New Deal Amid Man United Rumours

Leicester City are reportedly ready to offer Harry Maguire a new contract after blocking a potential move to Manchester United.

According to Dave Armitage of the Daily Mirror, a switch to Old Trafford represents a "dream move" for Maguire and United were ready to spend a whopping £65 million to bring in the England international.

However, Leicester are said to be ready to dig their heels in and keep Maguire, who starred for England at the FIFA World Cup in Russia, unless they receive a bid of £80 million. They will also reportedly hand him a new contract.

"Leicester are poised to slap a £95,000 a week new deal in front of the 25-year-old—almost doubling his current £50,000 a week wages," said Armitage. "That £45,000 hike spread over four years means Maguire stands to haul in an extra £9.36m on the back of his Russian exploits and United's interest."

