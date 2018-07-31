Leicester to Reportedly Offer Harry Maguire New Deal Amid Man United Rumours

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistJuly 31, 2018

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - MARCH 10: Harry Maguire of Leicester City celebrates after Kelechi Iheanacho of Leicester City scores their sides third goal during the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Leicester City at The Hawthorns on March 10, 2018 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
Clive Mason/Getty Images

Leicester City are reportedly ready to offer Harry Maguire a new contract after blocking a potential move to Manchester United.

According to Dave Armitage of the Daily Mirror, a switch to Old Trafford represents a "dream move" for Maguire and United were ready to spend a whopping £65 million to bring in the England international.

However, Leicester are said to be ready to dig their heels in and keep Maguire, who starred for England at the FIFA World Cup in Russia, unless they receive a bid of £80 million. They will also reportedly hand him a new contract.

"Leicester are poised to slap a £95,000 a week new deal in front of the 25-year-old—almost doubling his current £50,000 a week wages," said Armitage. "That £45,000 hike spread over four years means Maguire stands to haul in an extra £9.36m on the back of his Russian exploits and United's interest."

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

