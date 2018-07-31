Liverpool Reportedly Open Sadio Mane Contract Talks, Club 'Confident' over Deal

Gregory Shamus/International Champions Cup/Getty Images

Liverpool have reportedly opened talks with Sadio Mane over a lucrative contract extension and are said to be confident their star winger will extend his stay at Anfield.

Mane scored 20 goals last season, and John Percy of the Telegraph wrote the Senegal international will be the latest of Jurgen Klopp's stars the club attempts to tie down on a long-term basis.

The 26-year-old would join attacking partners Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino in extending his stay. Each of his team-mates penned new five-year deals with the Merseysiders in recent months.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.