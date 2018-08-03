Samoa Joe in Right Place at Right Time to Dethrone AJ Styles as WWE Champion

Credit: WWE.com

For nearly nine months, AJ Styles has proudly represented SmackDown Live as its WWE champion, but as the end of his record-setting reign draws near, there is no one better to take the title from him than Samoa Joe.

For the first time ever in one-on-one competition in WWE, the two will collide for the championship in Brooklyn at SummerSlam 2018 later this month. SmackDown general manager Paige deemed Joe worthy of the golden opportunity following his complete annihilation of Tye Dillinger and R-Truth, among others, in recent weeks.

Although Styles has managed to overcome the odds before and walk away with his title intact every time, Joe is unlike any other opponent The Phenomenal One has faced to date in WWE. Several Superstars have come close to dethroning Styles as champion over the last year, but none of them had the same momentum Joe has heading into the August extravaganza.

Styles' countless contributions to the blue brand as champion in 2018 should not go unrecognized. SmackDown is significantly better off with him at the helm as opposed to Jinder Mahal, who had a stranglehold on the strap for six months last year and did damage to the once-prestigious prize.

That isn't to say Styles' WWE Championship reign has been perfect, however. He hasn't headlined a pay-per-view since Fastlane in March, and while his upcoming outing against Joe is among the most anticipated encounters on the SummerSlam, it will likely play second fiddle to Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns.

Additionally, he was overshadowed by authority figures during his feud with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn earlier this year while his series of matches with Shinsuke Nakamura largely underwhelmed, so it might be time for a change of pace with Joe as champion.

Interestingly enough, there are still plenty of people left for Styles to face and/or feud with during his title reign. Styles and Miz have history dating back a few years, but they have yet to engage in a full-fledged rivalry and could bring the best out of each other.

Andrade "Cien" Almas is another name who comes to mind as an intriguing rival for Styles based on how great their initial encounter was last month. Even the newly turned Randy Orton could be thrown into the mix considering how he and Styles are due for a feud together.

What this means is that WWE could keep the title on Styles a little longer in order to exhaust every possible championship challenger, but it's more important for them to go with the hot hand and give the gold to Joe before it's too late.

Credit: WWE.com

In the year-and-a-half Joe has been on the main roster, he has exceeded the expectations of many by maintaining his spot toward the top of the card at all times in spite of various injuries. He has proved his worth to the company on countless occasions both on the mic and in the ring, holding his own against WWE's best, including Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar.

Aside from his two runs as NXT champion down in developmental, Joe has yet to wear championship gold around his waist since coming to WWE. Thus, SummerSlam would be the perfect place for him to finally be crowned world champion and embark on a path of destruction through the remainder of 2018.

Styles should be commended for helping to make SmackDown the stellar show it is today, but The Samoan submission specialist is capable of carrying the blue brand on his shoulders as well, starting at SummerSlam.

Graham Mirmina, aka Graham "GSM" Matthews, is an Endicott College alumnus and aspiring journalist. Visit his website, Next Era Wrestling, and "like" his official Facebook page to continue the conversation on all things wrestling.