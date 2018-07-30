MLB Trade Rumors: Cameron Maybin Drawing Interest from Yankees, Mariners, More

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 31, 2018

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 06: Cameron Maybin #1 of the Miami Marlins watches a long fly ball that was ulitmately caught by Bryce Harper #34 of the Washington Nationals (not pictured) during the ninth inning at Nationals Park on July 06, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Miami Marlins are receiving interest in veteran outfielder Cameron Maybin from the Cleveland Indians, New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners, Fancred's Jon Heyman reported Monday.

Maybin is batting .249 with three home runs, 20 RBI and eight stolen bases in 98 games this season.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

