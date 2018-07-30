MLB Trade Rumors: Cameron Maybin Drawing Interest from Yankees, Mariners, More

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Miami Marlins are receiving interest in veteran outfielder Cameron Maybin from the Cleveland Indians, New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners, Fancred's Jon Heyman reported Monday.

Maybin is batting .249 with three home runs, 20 RBI and eight stolen bases in 98 games this season.

