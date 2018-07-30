Report: Manchester United Players Fear Jose Mourinho Mood Swings Will Ruin Club

Rey Del Rio/International Champions Cup/Getty Images

Jose Mourinho's recent comments about the state of his Manchester United squad and the club's transfer activity have left his players "feeling like they are treading on eggshells," according to The Telegraph's Luke Edwards and James Ducker.

Players are said to be missing the presence of Rui Faria, who stepped down as Mourinho's assistant in May. He was seen as a "key sounding board" by many who now worry "as Mourinho’s mood swings become more frequent."

The United boss has publicly criticised senior players, including skipper Antonio Valencia, as well as caused concern among some staff members with his comments about the club's U.S. tour.

There is a worry his public negativity could derail the Reds' season. Edwards and Duckernoted "Mourinho’s relationship with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and his players is under severe strain."

One of Mourinho's main gripes has focused on the club's transfers this summer, or lack thereof. He wants a centre-half and right-winger, but Woodward has so far failed to deliver.

The apparent lack of new recruits, coupled with the number of United players involved at this summer's FIFA World Cup in Russia, has left Mourinho's squad threadbare. His lack of options has been highlighted during the International Champions Cup preseason tournament, with the Red Devils losing 4-1 to Liverpool in Ann Arbor on Saturday.

While his reaction to the problem may have riled some, there's no denying Mourinho hasn't had much to work with as he prepares for the new season:

Mourinho lashed out after the defeat, saying he expects only one additional signing, despite having presented the board with five targets, per BBC Sport's Simon Stone. He also said the match against Liverpool gave him nothing, while he likened the referees to baseball officials.

Ducker and Edwards pointed out how those critiques of the U.S. tour irked the club's commercial staff. On the playing front, Mourinho's decision to lament Valencia's holiday time and injury, as well as how long Anthony Martial has been away following the birth of his second child, have also heightened the unease around Old Trafford.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Mourinho told MUTV (h/t Sky Sports): "Antonio Valencia comes from holiday—I think too much holiday for him. His condition was not good when he was back, then injury and also go back."

He also said: "Anthony Martial has the baby, and after the baby is born—beautiful baby, full of health, thank God—he should be here, and he is not here."

The comments about Martial, who left the tour with permission to be with his family, have created anxiety at United:

Meanwhile, the apparent barb aimed Valencia's way has fallen on deaf ears for some, who believe Mourinho has contradicted himself by taking a player he has placed so much faith in to task:

The United manager highlighting every negative aspect of the club in public is reminiscent of how his second tenure at Chelsea ended. Simon Johnson of the London Evening Standard sees the similarities:

There's more than one way to interpret Mourinho's recent words and actions. Some may view them as an elaborate smokescreen designed to take focus off United and let a talented squad stay under the radar somewhat once the race for major trophies is renewed.

Alternatively, the increasing number of complaints could be a way for a manager under no small amount of pressure to deliver a first league title since 2013 to get excuses on the record in case he can't compete with Manchester City and Liverpool.

Whatever the motivation, it's easy to believe some players may be left rattled and mistrustful of a manager so willing to debate their quality, professionalism and chances for success in the public eye.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Mourinho is playing a dangerous game, with the Guardian's Jamie Jackson calling the manager's position "precarious," particularly after a trophyless second season.

Alienating too many members of his squad may ultimately cost Mourinho his job if he can't still add to his enviable haul of silverware.