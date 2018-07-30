WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reactions and Highlights from July 30

10 of 10

Kurt Angle called Paul Heyman to the ring for an answer to the ultimatum he laid down earlier in the night: either Brock Lesnar comes to the ring or Heyman is fired.

After announcing Lesnar would not appear, Heyman attempted to suck up to Angle, saying he tried to mold Lesnar into someone like the former Olympic gold medalist.

Having heard enough from Heyman, Angle fired Heyman, only to be interrupted by Lesnar's music.

A chorus of boos rained down from the stands as Lesnar made his way to the squared circle, stepping into a WWE ring for the first time in three months. "Do you have a problem with me?" he asked Angle, coming face-to-face with his former in-ring rival.

With that, Lesnar delivered an F-5 that left Angle lying in a heap.

Heyman had a good laugh but soon found himself in the grasp of his charge. Lesnar choked Heyman down to the mat as an overwhelming chant of "we want Roman" spilled from the audience.

Lesnar's music played and the champ exited having sent his message to his own advocate loudly and clearly.

Grade

A

Analysis

The entitled champion turning on everyone from the general manager to his longtime advocate is exactly the character Lesnar has to portray on this road to SummerSlam, if the chants for Roman Reigns late in the show were any indication.

WWE has tried for so long to get fans to support Reigns that the hint that may finally be happening at the end of the show has to be rewarding.

Lesnar has somehow become so unlikable that fans in Miami were ready to throw their support behind The Big Dog Monday.

It will be difficult replicating that success week after week but Monday, the company may have discovered the formula for getting its desired reaction come August 19.