Chelsea Transfer News: Willian Plays Down Barcelona, Manchester United Rumours

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Wilian has expressed his desire to stay at Chelsea, despite rumours linking the Brazil international forward with Barcelona and Manchester United.

The 29-year-old attacker told Globo Esporte (h/t Luke Gardener of the Daily Star): "I'm back to England. I'm very happy at Chelsea. I'm very happy living in London."

Those words could leave both Barca and United frustrated, with Gardener noting the Blaugrana have made three offers, while the Red Devils remain keen.

Seeing bids rebuffed for Willian prompted Barca's decision to sign fellow Brazilian attacker Malcom from Bordeaux, according to Gardener.

Joe Scarnici/International Champions Cup/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Spain's other footballing power has shunned the idea of signing Willian, with Real Madrid having "no interest" in the former Shakhtar Donetsk star, per Marca's Santiago Siguero and Padraig Whelan.

Willian's willingness to stay at Stamford Bridge could scupper any plans Chelsea have of pursuing Borussia Dortmund forward Christian Pulisic. The London Evening Standard's Simon Johnson reported any bid for Pulisic would need to be funded by the sale of Willian.

United remain a viable option for the South American, if only for the presence of Jose Mourinho as manager. Mourinho signed Willian for Chelsea back in 2013, with the pair winning the League Cup and Premier League title in 2015.

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Oddly enough, Willian's numbers actually improved post-Mourinho, as he scored 10 goals during the 2015/16 campaign. He scored eight in the league the following season as the Blues won the title again, this time under the stewardship of Antonio Conte.

Willian didn't always start on the Italian's watch but still played some of his best football:

Even so, "Willian had an acrimonious relationship" with the Italian, per Gardener.

Things could change for the better now Maurizio Sarri has replaced Conte in the Chelsea dugout. Sarri valued goals and creativity from wide areas while in charge of Napoli, with Jose Callejon and Lorenzo Insigne both flourishing under the 59-year-old's tutelage.

Willian could do the same, especially with the support of Pedro and Eden Hazard. The latter remains a target for Real, with Sky Sports World Cup Supplement panelist Andy Dunnof the Daily Mirror recently calling Hazard moving to the Spanish capital "almost inevitable."

If Hazard does leave west London, Sarri will need Willian to become a feature of his forward line.