Dwyane Wade on NBA Future Amid China Rumors: 'Time Will Tell'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 30, 2018

Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade looks on during the second half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers, Monday, April 16, 2018, in Philadelphia. The Heat won 113-103. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Dwayne Wade hasn't made an announcement on his NBA future and it doesn't appear as though an answer is coming soon.

"In due time," Wade said about making a decision, per Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press. "Time will tell."

According to ESPN, the 36-year-old has three-year, $25 million offer to play in China for the Zhejiang Golden Bulls.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Hawks and Melo Finalize Buyout

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Hawks and Melo Finalize Buyout

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Dwight Picked Wiz Over Warriors Because of Wall

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Dwight Picked Wiz Over Warriors Because of Wall

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Players That Need to Be Traded

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Players That Need to Be Traded

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    114 Pairs of Game-Worn Bron's in Lobby of 'I Promise School'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    114 Pairs of Game-Worn Bron's in Lobby of 'I Promise School'

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report