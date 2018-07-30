Dwyane Wade on NBA Future Amid China Rumors: 'Time Will Tell'

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Dwayne Wade hasn't made an announcement on his NBA future and it doesn't appear as though an answer is coming soon.

"In due time," Wade said about making a decision, per Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press. "Time will tell."

According to ESPN, the 36-year-old has three-year, $25 million offer to play in China for the Zhejiang Golden Bulls.

