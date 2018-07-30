Claude Puel Confident Harry Maguire Won't Leave Leicester for Manchester United

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistJuly 30, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 13: Harry Maguire of Leicester City in action during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City at Wembley Stadium on May 13, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)
Henry Browne/Getty Images

Leicester City manager Claude Puel has spoken out on the rumours linking Harry Maguire with Manchester United and said he is "confident" the centre-back will remain at the King Power Stadium.

The England defender has emerged as a key target for United manager Jose Mourinho but Puel is not concerned Maguire will leave the Foxes, per Shona Duthie of Sky Sports:

"I am confident about the presence of Harry for this season. He is a very good player for us. I was not surprised about his performance during this World Cup. We saw his progress during the second half of the season. He was great and played very well. It was not a surprise to see him perform well at this level in the international game."

            

