Claude Puel Confident Harry Maguire Won't Leave Leicester for Manchester United

Henry Browne/Getty Images

Leicester City manager Claude Puel has spoken out on the rumours linking Harry Maguire with Manchester United and said he is "confident" the centre-back will remain at the King Power Stadium.

The England defender has emerged as a key target for United manager Jose Mourinho but Puel is not concerned Maguire will leave the Foxes, per Shona Duthie of Sky Sports:

"I am confident about the presence of Harry for this season. He is a very good player for us. I was not surprised about his performance during this World Cup. We saw his progress during the second half of the season. He was great and played very well. It was not a surprise to see him perform well at this level in the international game."

