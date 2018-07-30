Baker Mayfield Rips Kliff Kingsbury for Treatment After Injury at Texas Tech

LM Otero/Associated Press

Baker Mayfield went from a walk-on at Texas Tech to a Heisman Trophy winner at Oklahoma to the No. 1 pick of the NFL draft. While his transfer from Texas Tech was a surprise at the time, he recently explained that it was due to coach Kliff Kingsbury.

In the Fox Sports documentary All The Way Up, Mayfield said that he and the coach "had a great relationship" before he suffered a knee injury, via TMZ Sports. Unfortunately, that is where things changed.

"I went from being 'the guy' for Coach Kingsbury, and then when I got hurt, it just changed a little bit...not a little bit, a lot," the quarterback explained. "All of the sudden it was as if I hadn't played for him, hadn't done anything for him. It was just different after I got hurt."

The knee injury, which took place in October of 2013, kept him off the field for about a month but he wasn't quite the same when he returned. Mayfield was 5-0 as a starter before going down and 0-3 when he returned.

Mayfield said his scholarship was revoked the following season, which was "the final straw."

Kingsbury later issued a statement to TMZ in response to Mayfield's comments.

"I've always been a huge fan of Baker and loved working with him," Kingsbury said. "He had an incredible career at Oklahoma, and I wish him nothing but continued success as he begins his NFL career."

Davis Webb took over for the Red Raiders while Mayfield was hurt and after he transferred, although he also eventually left the program in 2016 before becoming a third-round NFL draft pick for the New York Giants.

Kingsbury remains the head coach at Texas Tech but has only produced a 30-33 record in five seasons, with the 8-5 record in 2013 being his personal best. He also worked with future NFL quarterbacks Case Keenum as the offensive coordinator at Houston and Johnny Manziel at Texas A&M.

Meanwhile, Mayfield seemingly found a better situation at Oklahoma where he became a three-year starter and an All-American.

He will hope to keep up his success with the Cleveland Browns, although it's clear he hasn't forgotten his past relationships.