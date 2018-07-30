Arsenal Transfer News: Hector Herrera Dismisses Porto Exit Rumours

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Arsenal target Hector Herrera has ruled out a departure from Porto this summer unless the Portuguese club decide to sell him.

The Mexican midfielder, who has also been linked with Inter Milan, dismissed any notion that he is looking to leave the Estadio do Dragao, per A Bola (via Calciomercato): "I will only leave Porto this summer if the club decides to sell me."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.