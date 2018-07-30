Arsenal Transfer News: Hector Herrera Dismisses Porto Exit Rumours

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistJuly 30, 2018

PORTO, PORTUGAL - JULY 28: Hector Herrera of FC Porto in action during the Pre-season friendly match between FC Porto and Newcastle at Estadio do Dragao on July 28, 2018 in Porto, Portugal. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Arsenal target Hector Herrera has ruled out a departure from Porto this summer unless the Portuguese club decide to sell him.

The Mexican midfielder, who has also been linked with Inter Milan, dismissed any notion that he is looking to leave the Estadio do Dragao, per A Bola (via Calciomercato): "I will only leave Porto this summer if the club decides to sell me."

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game. 

Related

    Arsenal Will Sell Lucas for $9M or More

    Arsenal logo
    Arsenal

    Arsenal Will Sell Lucas for $9M or More

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report

    Mourinho Favourite to Be 1st Prem Coach Sacked

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Mourinho Favourite to Be 1st Prem Coach Sacked

    via men

    Newcastle's Mitrovic Back at Fulham for Good

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Newcastle's Mitrovic Back at Fulham for Good

    Fulhamfc
    via Fulhamfc

    Man City's Danilo Gives Pep Injury Worry

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Man City's Danilo Gives Pep Injury Worry

    via men