Hulk Hogan Headed to Miami Ahead of WWE Raw Broadcast

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 30, 2018

Professional wrestler Hulk Hogan poses at the premiere of the HBO documentary film
Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Recently reinstated WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan is in Miami ahead of Monday night's Raw, though it's unclear if that's a coincidence or if he will be part of the program. 

Hogan posted a tweet from a plane Sunday with his wife, saying "Jennifer and I headed to the 305 brother." 305 is Miami's area code.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

