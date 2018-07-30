Tottenham Transfer News: Spurs Reportedly Approach Geoffrey Kondogbia

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Tottenham are reportedly talking to Valencia midfielder destroyer Geoffrey Kondogbia about a transfer despite the fact that the Frenchman only joined Los Che on a permanent basis from Inter Milan in May.

A report from France Football's Nabil Djellit (h/t Steve Goodman of the Sun) has detailed how talks have taken place between Spurs and Kondogbia, who spent last season on loan at Valencia.

Spurs may be talking, but signing Kondogbia won't be easy. Goodman noted how the midfielder is valued at £72 million. Valencia turned his loan stay into a permanent one for a reason, notably for the solidity he provided at the base of midfield and in front of the back four.

His defensive attributes helped Los Che qualify for the UEFA Champions League on the watch of capable manager Marcelino. Kondogbia became the focal point of the team thanks to all-action displays like the one he produced in a losing effort away to Atletico Madrid in February:

Kondogbia's brawn and talent for breaking up play would help Spurs replace Mousa Dembele, whom Goodman says is "tipped to leave north London this summer."

Tottenham could be missing bite in midfield even if Dembele stays. Kenya international powerhouse Victor Wanyama is dealing with a knee injury, according to MailOnline's Mike Keegan, leaving Eric Dier, who represented England at this summer's FIFA World Cup in Russia, as the lone defensive midfielder in manager Mauricio Pochettino's squad.

Goodman also said Spurs are enamoured with Kondogbia's "box-to-box style." What makes the 25-year-old special is his ability to combine destructive tendencies with forward-thinking creativity.

The ex-Monaco ace showed off his eye for a pass to help Valencia win 2-0 in Sevilla in March:

Convincing Valencia to part ways with Kondogbia so soon would be coup for Pochettino, who would acquire an outstanding all-round midfielder. Yet the chances of the deal happening appear slim, given what it would cost Spurs, as well as Kondogbia's value to Los Che.