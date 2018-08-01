Ranking Europe's Top Clubs Based on Their Transfer Window Activity so Far

0 of 10

Thananuwat Srirasant/Getty Images

Which of Europe's top clubs have done the best business in the transfer window so far? Let's put that question to the test by rating and slating every deal struck and forming a top 10.

Some have been very busy despite the calendar only just flipping over to August. The German outfits have been typically swift with their actions, the Italian clubs too. In some quarters, though—namely the English ones—we might be on the verge of panic as their earlier-than-usual deadline (August 9) looms.

We're honing in on the start of the domestic campaigns (the Community Shield is on Sunday), so now is the perfect time to take stock of what's happened to date.

Note: All transfer values have been taken from Transfermarkt.co.uk. In choosing "top clubs," we've assessed all major Champions League and Europa League sides and selected those who have done the best work in the market. Transfer fees have been rounded up or down to the nearest whole number.