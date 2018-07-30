PSG Transfer News: Thomas Tuchel Downplays Edinson Cavani to Real Madrid Rumours

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Thomas Tuchel thinks Edinson Cavani will resist any possible move to Real Madrid in order to stay a Paris Saint-Germain player. Tuchel spoke after Les Parisiens beat Atletico Madrid 3-2 in Singapore at the 2018 International Champions Cup on Monday.

According to his manager, Cavani isn't acting like a player who wants to leave the French capital, per Marca: "I think that he is going to stay here, no one has said anything to me and I think he will stay. It hasn't crossed our minds that he will go, I spoke to him and he hasn't shown any interest about moving."

Uruguay international Cavani has been heavily linked with Real recently. Spanish source AS (h/t Alec Shilton of the Sun) called Real Cavani's "dream destination."

The feeling is reciprocated, according to Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports News (h/t Jack Wilson of the Sunday Express), who reported Los Blancos see Cavani as a viable alternative to Chelsea winger Eden Hazard.

It makes sense both for Real to be keen on Cavani and for Tuchel to want him to stay. From Real's perspective, the 31-year-old centre-forward could be an ideal replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, the club's all-time leading goalscorer who joined Juventus this summer.

While Cavani thrives through the middle, rather than from the left flank like Ronaldo, he is still a prolific source of goals. The former Napoli star netted 35 times in Ligue 1 and UEFA Champions League action last season.

In the process, Cavani replaced Zlatan Ibrahimovic in PSG's scoring charts:

His run of consistency in front of goal commands respect:

Numbers like those make it obvious why Tuchel wants to believe Cavani isn't going to leave. Even though he can spurn one-on-one chances, few centre-forwards boast movements as subtle and varied as Cavani. He's a natural focal point up top for Tuchel's slick and artful possession-based game.

As good as he is, though, Cavani is likely to continue being linked with a Real squad needing to replace a lot of goals after Ronaldo's departure.