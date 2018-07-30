Chelsea Transfer News: Jack Butland Targeted amid Thibaut Courtois Rumours

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea are reportedly monitoring Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland as a potential replacement for Thibaut Courtois should the Belgian depart for Real Madrid.

According to the Mirror's Alex Richards, Everton stopper Jordan Pickford was previously linked as the Blues' No. 1 target, but they have been put off by the Toffees' £60 million asking price.

Butland, 25, is expected to cost around £30 million should Chelsea make a move for him, added Richards.

The Englishman is already an experienced Premier League goalkeeper, having spent the last three seasons as Stoke's No. 1.

The Potters were relegated to the Championship last term, a factor that should play in Chelsea's favour, as Butland is surely eager to return to the English top flight.

Even in a side that finished 19th in the table, Butland still impressed in 2017-18, per WhoScored.com:

Chelsea can offer the former Birmingham City man a realistic opportunity of winning major silverware, something he has never had at his previous clubs.

The Blues will have no need to move for Butland if Courtois remains at Stamford Bridge, but he continues to be heavily linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Chelsea's preference would surely be to keep hold of Courtois, as he is one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

He only has a year left on his contract, though, so Chelsea are not in a strong negotiating position, and Butland would be a fine replacement for Courtois.