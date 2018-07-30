Report: Miralem Pjanic Set for New Juventus Contract Amid Chelsea, City Rumours

Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Juventus will reportedly look to fend off the interest of Manchester City and Chelsea in Miralem Pjanic by offering their midfield star a new contract to keep him in Turin.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international has been associated with moves to the Etihad Stadium and Stamford Bridge this summer, but Calciomercato.com reported a new deal until 2023 could end their pursuits.

Pjanic's current contract is due to expire in 2021, but the Bianconeri are said to be looking to extend it by two years, as well as boosting his annual salary to €7 million (£6.2 million).

However, the new deal is not yet signed, and journalist Tancredi Palmeri recently reported that Pjanic was angling for a move to another of Europe's powerhouses this summer:

According to Calciomercato, Juventus won't consider selling their star for less than €80 million (£71.3 million). That kind of fee perhaps wouldn't be out of reach for either one of City or Chelsea, but there is always a question regarding a club's willingness to pay for the asset they're acquiring.

Pjanic is 28 and so possesses some resale value, but while City are already loaded with talent in midfield, Chelsea are coming off the back of a disappointing season in which they finished fifth in the Premier League.

That means Maurizio Sarri's side missed out on the same windfall of cash they would have gotten through qualifying for the UEFA Champions League, not to mention they don't boast the same allure as those in the competition.

Citizens manager Pep Guardiola, meanwhile, has addressed rumours of interest in Pjanic head on and looked to dissuade them, per Stuart Brennan of the Manchester Evening News:

Amid the swirl of transfer speculation, Pjanic also recently sought to clarify his position at the Allianz Stadium and told ESPN (h/t Lloyd Johnson of the Daily Express) much of what has been circulated in the media is not true:

"I listen to a lot of things that are not true.

"I'm cool. I'm preparing my new season. That's what's the most important.

“What I did the last two seasons for Juventus was really great, and I am happy what I'm doing here.

"I am cool and I don't care about what they are writing because I listen and I read a lot of things, and a lot of things are not true."

Kevin De Bruyne, 27, David Silva, 32, and Fernandinho, 33, formed a devastating midfield trio at the Etihad last season, while Ilkay Gundogan provided another top-class option.

Yaya Toure, 35, has now left the club, and it's possible playmaker Pjanic is seen as the deep-lying presence needed to fill the shoes of Silva, though he only signed a new deal until 2020 in November.

The Bosnian is a deft playmaker from open play but is also one of the most feared dead-ball specialists in the sport, as evidenced by OptaPaolo:

Juventus broke their club transfer record to sign Cristiano Ronaldo in a €100 million deal this summer, and it's been suggested Pjanic could be offloaded to help make up any shortfall in their bank balance.

The talk of a new deal being tabled goes against that, however, and Pjanic will send a statement of intent with his response.