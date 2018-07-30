Juventus Transfer News: Gonzalo Higuain Reportedly in Milan for Rossoneri Talks

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistJuly 30, 2018

Juventus' forward from Argentina Gonzalo Higuain applauds fans during the trophy ceremony following the Italian Serie A last football match of the season Juventus versus Verona, on May 19, 2018 at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. Juventus won their 34th Serie A title (scudetto) and seventh in succession. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/Getty Images)
MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain looks to be edging closer to a Turin exit following reports the Argentina international is moving to AC Milan.

The Rossoneri have been fervently linked with the forward in recent weeks, and La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t ESPN FC's Ben Gladwell) reported he travelled to Milan with his agent, brother Nicolas, on Sunday evening for discussions.

That's despite the fact he was due in Turin for pre-season training with his current employers on Monday afternoon, although missing that appointment will send a loud message regarding his transfer intentions.

          

