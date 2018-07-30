Juventus Transfer News: Gonzalo Higuain Reportedly in Milan for Rossoneri Talks

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain looks to be edging closer to a Turin exit following reports the Argentina international is moving to AC Milan.

The Rossoneri have been fervently linked with the forward in recent weeks, and La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t ESPN FC's Ben Gladwell) reported he travelled to Milan with his agent, brother Nicolas, on Sunday evening for discussions.



That's despite the fact he was due in Turin for pre-season training with his current employers on Monday afternoon, although missing that appointment will send a loud message regarding his transfer intentions.

