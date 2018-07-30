Chelsea Reportedly Willing to Sell Tiemoue Bakayoko Amid AC Milan Interest

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Chelsea are reportedly open to selling Tiemoue Bakayoko this summer amid rumoured interest from AC Milan.

According to Calciomercato's Fabrizio Romano, the Blues are prepared to let him leave if the right offer comes in as manager Maurizio Sarri is not convinced he fits in his system.

He is said to be on Milan's list of targets this summer, but he's not at the top as the Rossoneri have concerns over the affordability of his transfer fee and salary.

The Frenchman has only been at Chelsea a year after joining them for £40 million in 2017.

He made 43 appearances for the club under former boss Antonio Conte, but he struggled to replicate the form he'd shown the year prior at Monaco.

The midfielder did put in an encouraging display in the FA Cup final to help Chelsea beat Manchester United, though, per the Telegraph's Matt Law:

However, he has failed to impress so far in pre-season, and he gave away possession leading to a goal in Chelsea's friendly with Inter Milan on Saturday (U.S. viewers only):

BeIN Sports' Matteo Bonetti does not believe Bakayoko will fit in under Sarri:

The Italian likes his sides to play quick, technical, aesthetically pleasing football, and while it's early days under the coach, it's not the most convincing start from the struggling midfielder.

Despite Milan's interest in him, it does not seem they're a likely destination, though, as the Blues will want to recoup much of his fee if they do part with him this summer.