Barcelona Transfer News: Lucas Digne Reportedly Closing in on Everton Move

Barcelona Transfer News: Lucas Digne Reportedly Closing in on Everton MoveJuly 30, 2018
Barcelona have given Lucas Digne leave to depart their U.S. pre-season training camp so he can secure a move away from the club, with Everton reportedly his impending destination.
The club tweeted he had left their California training base on Sunday:
FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona
❗ @LucasDigne travels today to Barcelona with the Club's permission to finalise his departure from the Club. https://t.co/xNDIO3ePWX
Per Goal's Matt Dorman, the Frenchman is set to join the Toffees in a €25 million (£22 million) move, with the two clubs having already come to an agreement on the fee.
Digne made just 12 appearances for Barcelona in La Liga last season and 20 in all competitions, having been restricted to a back-up role behind Jordi Alba.
His lack of game time resulted in missing out on a place in France's FIFA World Cup-winning squad.
While he did not always manage to show his best in a Barcelona shirt, perhaps because of his limited opportunities, football writer Colin Millar has been impressed with the former Lille, Paris Saint-Germain and Roma left-back on and off the pitch:
Colin Millar @Millar_Colin
In Lucas Digne, Everton are getting a highly capable full-back who has been trusted by four clubs at a high level. More importantly, as his actions after the Barcelona terror attacks show (bringing water, aid to victims), he's an even better person.
Sports writer Andy West also believes he could make a strong capture for the Toffees, despite some limitations to his game:
Andy West @andywest01
Looks like Lucas Digne is leaving Barça to join Everton. Tidy player, composed on the ball, defensively disciplined, but not particularly creative or quick. Should be a good move for both him and Everton.
Everton are in need of a long-term replacement for 33-year-old Leighton Baines, and Digne could be a smart choice.
Barcelona may find themselves lacking in cover at left-back following his departure, but the move will allow Digne to reignite his career.
