Barcelona Transfer News: Lucas Digne Reportedly Closing in on Everton Move

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 30, 2018

BARCELONA, SPAIN - MAY 09: Lucas Digne of FC Barcelona in action during the La Liga 2017-18 match between FC Barcelona and Villarreal CF at Camp Nou on May 09 2018 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Power Sport Images/Getty Images)
Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona have given Lucas Digne leave to depart their U.S. pre-season training camp so he can secure a move away from the club, with Everton reportedly his impending destination. 

The club tweeted he had left their California training base on Sunday:

Per Goal's Matt Dorman, the Frenchman is set to join the Toffees in a €25 million (£22 million) move, with the two clubs having already come to an agreement on the fee.

Digne made just 12 appearances for Barcelona in La Liga last season and 20 in all competitions, having been restricted to a back-up role behind Jordi Alba.

His lack of game time resulted in missing out on a place in France's FIFA World Cup-winning squad.

While he did not always manage to show his best in a Barcelona shirt, perhaps because of his limited opportunities, football writer Colin Millar has been impressed with the former Lille, Paris Saint-Germain and Roma left-back on and off the pitch:

Sports writer Andy West also believes he could make a strong capture for the Toffees, despite some limitations to his game:

Everton are in need of a long-term replacement for 33-year-old Leighton Baines, and Digne could be a smart choice.

Barcelona may find themselves lacking in cover at left-back following his departure, but the move will allow Digne to reignite his career.

