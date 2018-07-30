Barcelona Transfer News: Paco Alcacer Reportedly Subject to Premier League Offer

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona striker Paco Alcacer has reportedly received an offer from an unnamed Premier League club amid enquiries from Leicester City.

According to Sport, the forward has been told he can leave the Camp Nou this summer, and he has been made a "fresh, interesting offer" from the English top flight that meets his "economic and sporting desires" as well as Barcelona's valuation at €30 million (£26.7 million).

Alcacer has rejected the chance to move to Watford this summer, but it's also said that Leicester "have asked after him in the recent hours," though it's unclear if they are the ones to have made the bid.

The 24-year-old arrived from Valencia two years ago, but with Luis Suarez ahead of him in the centre-forward role at the Camp Nou, he has struggled for game time:

In all competitions last season he was on the pitch for just 992 minutes, split across 23 appearances—an average of less than 45 minutes per outing.

Despite that, he managed seven goals and four assists, meaning he contributed one or the other every 90 minutes.

Grup 14's Rafael Hernandez believes he had a strong campaign, despite his limited role:

Sports journalist Patrick Boyland feels he'd be a gamble given the size of the fee, though:

He's not had a significant role to play in a team since his time with Valencia, where he scored a total of 43 goals in the three seasons before his switch to Barcelona, consistently hitting double figures each time.

If he does move on this summer, his new club will hope he can resume doing so and improve on his best tally of 15 goals for a single campaign.