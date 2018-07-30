Everton Reportedly Prepare Jordan Pickford Contract to Ward off Chelsea Interest

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Everton have reportedly lined up an improved contract for Jordan Pickford in order to fend off Chelsea interest in the England goalkeeper.

Chelsea are said to be considering Pickford as a replacement for Thibaut Courtois if he joins Real Madrid this summer. However, Paul Joyce of the Times wrote the Toffees will offer their No. 1 better terms "to reflect his new standing" at Goodison Park.

The 24-year-old thrived in the starting role for England as they ran to the 2018 FIFA World Cup semi-finals in Russia, leading Chelsea to consider him as their heir to Courtois.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.