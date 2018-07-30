Chelsea Reportedly in Discussions over Christian Pulisic Amid Liverpool Rumours

Justin Berl/Getty Images

Chelsea have reportedly entered into discussions with Borussia Dortmund regarding the signing of Christian Pulisic and are believed to have moved ahead of Liverpool in the hunt to land the £65 million-rated youngster.

Aaron Flanagan of the Mirror reported contract talks between Pulisic and Dortmund have stuttered of late, and Chelsea are hoping to capitalise by offering a premium price for the 19-year-old.

Liverpool chief and former Black and Yellows boss Jurgen Klopp has long been linked with the American teenager, but Chelsea look to have stolen the edge.

New Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri's acquisition of former Napoli playmaker Jorginho is the club's only major acquisition of the summer so far, but the arrival of a prospect as exciting as Pulisic would change their window.

The player has two years remaining on his contract, and there's a suggestion this year could be Dortmund's last opportunity to secure an optimal fee.

Pulisic joined Dortmund's youth setup in February 2015, when Klopp's time at the club was winding to a close, but the Reds boss will have undoubtedly been aware of the rising talent his former club had in their midst.

And with that being the case, Liverpool podcaster Ste Hoare suggested Klopp could still muscle in on the action, although it's unclear as to whether the club would share his enthusiasm to chase such a deal:

The Reds have already signed Xherdan Shaqiri as cover for star wingers Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, and Pulisic is sure to have expectations regarding his first-team opportunities at any club he's to join.

Bundesliga titans Bayern Munich and European champions Real Madrid are also interested, per Simon Jones of MailOnline, but Goal's Ronan Murphy recommended Pulisic ignore any interest this summer:

However, Pulisic's father, Mark, told Sky Sports' Michael Hincks of the affection his son developed for English football after playing for Brackley Town as a youngster living in the country:

"Of course we were football crazy. We travelled all over and took in all the nuances of what English football is—the craziness outside the stadiums, the chanting inside and signing the songs. He really got a feel for what passion the Premier League and English people have. He remembers it to this day. For sure it had an impact in the short time we were there."

NBA icon LeBron James has seemingly had his hand in attempting to lure Pulisic, too, it seems. "King" is a two per cent stakeholder in Liverpool, per The42.ie, and he posted a tribute to the future of the United States national team on Instagram:

Chelsea cannot offer the luxury of UEFA Champions League football this season that some of their Premier League peers can, but Dortmund will be inclined to sell to the team that can pay the largest fee.

The Blues are yet to step out of second gear in this summer's transfer market, but news of progress being made in a move for Pulisic could quickly turn their fortunes around.