Chelsea Transfer News: Blues Consider Sales of Willian, Thibaut Courtois to Real

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistJuly 29, 2018

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 03: Kelechi Iheanacho of Manchester City and Willian of Chelsea square off while Thibaut Courtois of Chelsea tries to separate them after David Luiz of Chelsea is fouled by Sergio Aguero of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Chelsea at Etihad Stadium on December 3, 2016 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Real Madrid have made a £100 million bid to Chelsea for the signatures of Willian and Thibaut Courtois, according to reports.

Pete Jenson of the Daily Mail reported on Sunday the UEFA Champions League holders could swoop for the pair as they attempt to rebuild after the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus. The Blues will now consider the mammoth offer that could see the midfielder and goalkeeper exit Stamford Bridge before the end of the summer transfer window.

               

