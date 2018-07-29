Chelsea Transfer News: Blues Consider Sales of Willian, Thibaut Courtois to Real

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Real Madrid have made a £100 million bid to Chelsea for the signatures of Willian and Thibaut Courtois, according to reports.

Pete Jenson of the Daily Mail reported on Sunday the UEFA Champions League holders could swoop for the pair as they attempt to rebuild after the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus. The Blues will now consider the mammoth offer that could see the midfielder and goalkeeper exit Stamford Bridge before the end of the summer transfer window.

