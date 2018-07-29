Tottenham Transfer News: Mauricio Pochettino Dismisses Gareth Bale Rumours

OSCAR DEL POZO/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has dismissed rumours Real Madrid star Gareth Bale could return to the club.

The tactician was asked about the possibility after the International Champions Cup match against Barcelona, per Aaron Fowler of Sky Sports. His response was clear: "I think it's not realistic."

Pochettino previously told reporters he would love to have the Welshman back at the club, and speculation of a return to England has persisted since, per BBC Sport. Manchester United has most frequently been mentioned as a potential destination.

Efrem Lukatsky/Associated Press

Bale's time in the Spanish capital has been filled with inconsistency, as the speedster has been brilliant at times but has also spent time out of the team. Injuries and lack of form haven't helped, and the fickle fans of Los Blancos have turned on him on multiple occasions.

He fueled exit speculation himself at the end of last season after the UEFA Champions League final win over Liverpool:

But for all of the negativity, there have also been plenty of highs, and it's easy to see why Real would want to keep hold of the forward:

According to Marco Ruiz of Madrid-based newspaper AS, Real don't just plan to keep Bale in Madrid—they intend to build around the 29-year-old now that Cristiano Ronaldo has moved to Juventus.

If things don't improve under manager Julen Lopetegui, Bale could well opt to return to England next summer, but for now, he's expected to stay in Spain.

If he does end up returning, there will undoubtedly be many suitors, and Spurs would most likely be priced out of the race to sign him in a hurry.