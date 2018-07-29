Janoris Jenkins: Friend's Death, Manslaughter Charges Against Brother 'Shocking'

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Speaking to reporters for the first time since his brother was charged with the killing of his friend, New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins called the entire situation "shocking," per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

However, he made sure to point out that this won't affect him on the field.

"It's difficult but at the end of the day you have to be a pro," Jenkins added. "Things going to happen in life. Some things you can't control. It's just one of those situations."

A body was found at Jenkins' home in New Jersey in June with the cornerback claiming he was in Florida at the time. The body was identified as Roosevelt Rene, a hip-hop producer and family friend.

The Giants star's brother, William Jenkins Jr., was charged with manslaughter after an investigation.

Janoris Jenkins hasn't been in contact with him since.

"I haven't talked to [my brother], to be honest," he said Sunday. "But I will to see where his head was at. As far as that, I'll just leave that off the field."

On the field, Jenkins is going into his third season with the Giants but is trying to recover from a disappointing 2017. An ankle injury limited him to just nine games last year, putting plenty of pressure on a bounce-back year for the 29-year-old.

He has two years remaining on his contract following 2018, per Spotrac, but only $4 million is guaranteed after this season.