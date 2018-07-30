Manchester United vs. Real Madrid: 2018 ICC Time, TV Schedule and Live Stream

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Real Madrid will get their pre-season preparations under way on Tuesday, when they face Manchester United in the International Champions Cup.

The match will be played at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, and will kick off at 8 p.m. ET/1 a.m. BST (Wednesday).

American viewers can watch the match via ESPN 2, and UK viewers can tune in through MUTV. For live-stream links, visit ESPN+ or MUTV.

United have already played two ICC matches, a 1-1 draw against AC Milan―in which the Red Devils won a lengthy penalty shootout―and a 4-1 loss against Premier League rivals Liverpool.

While it was just a pre-season loss with no real impact moving forward, some fans and pundits made a big deal out of the result―especially after United manager Jose Mourinho went on the defensive.

As shared by Scouted Football, his argument comparing the respective teams didn't hold up:

Preparations for the upcoming season haven't gone smoothly for the Red Devils, as Mourinho continues to take criticism for his playing style―even in these friendlies.

And while Andreas Pereira has been a standout, the fact he's not expected to play a major role once the season gets under way isn't helping matters.

The negativity is very real:

But a single good result against a top team could be a major momentum-builder, and opponents don't come much bigger than Real Madrid.

Los Blancos are further back in their preparations, so there should be a good chance of a win for the Premier League side.

With new manager Julen Lopeteui in charge and Cristiano Ronaldo with Juventus, Real will have a new look about them. They will also be without a number of FIFA World Cup stars, including Luka Modric and Raphael Varane.

But Toni Kroos, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio have travelled to Florida, along with a host of talented youngsters eager to impress. Between Vinicius Jr., Marcos Llorente, Dani Ceballos, Martin Odegaard, Alvaro Odriozola and Jesus Vallejo, Los Blancos are loaded with high-end talent, and all are likely to see ample playing time.

The La Liga giants have been stocking up on youth for a few years now, and with Lopetegui in charge, there's a belief the club is preparing for a new era, one that belongs to those youngsters.

It will be intriguing to see which ones get the chance to start against United and who can earn the trust of their new coach early on.