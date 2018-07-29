Tour de France 2018 Prize Money: Purse Payout Distribution for Final Standings

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Geraint Thomas completed his surprise victory at the 2018 Tour de France on Sunday, as Team Sky collected their sixth overall success in seven years.

Thomas was flanked by team-mate Chris Froome as the British collective rode into Paris, with the Tour crown passing from the reigning champion to this year's winner.

The former Olympic track gold medalist's evolution on the road was completed as he collected €500,000 (£444,770) for his win.

John MacLeary of the Telegraph reported the prize money split for the top riders:

1st - €500,000

2nd - €200,000

3rd - €100,000

4th - €70,000

5th - €50,000

6th - €23,000

7th - €11,500

8th - €7,600

9th - €4,500

10th - €3,800

Green jersey - €25,000

Polka dot jersey - €25,000

White jersey - €20,000

Here are the final standings in this year's general classification, per ITV Cycling:

The champagne was flowing for Team Sky as their domination of the world's most prestigious cycling event continued.

Many believed Froome would grab control of the yellow jersey over the final stages but Thomas has proved his maturity has peaked—and he's a deserved champion.

Thomas won the Tour by one minute, 51 seconds, with Dutch ace Tom Dumoulin second and Froome completing the podium places.

Stage 21 is always a processional occasion to the finish line in the French capital, and it gave Team Sky a chance to celebrate in front of the cameras:

Team Sky general manager Sir Dave Brailsford hailed Thomas for his victory, and said the Welsh racer had timed his training to perfection in recent months.

According to BBC Sport, Brailsford commented:

"In December we decided his season should be based around peaking in July. He did it perfectly.

"It couldn't have climaxed in a more emotional way. It seemed like such a long race and on a knife edge for the last few days and then all the emotion came out."

JEFF PACHOUD/Getty Images

Thomas adds the Tour title to two gold medals won at the Olympic Games for Great Britain.

The 32-year-old won the Team Pursuit gold in 2008 and 2012, but he is now a bona fide road-racing superstar.

Froome is likely to remain the pack leader of Team Sky, but Brailsford now knows he has a man who can fill his boots in the immediate future.