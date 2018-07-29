WWE SummerSlam 2018 Early Match Card Predictions for Announced Matches

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

On August 19, WWE will take over Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, for its annual SummerSlam pay-per-view.

The Biggest Party of the Summer has always played second fiddle to WrestleMania, but management has already put together a card to rival 'Mania 34.

The thought of seeing another match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns doesn't excite everyone in the WWE Universe, but at least we will finally get the AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe feud we have been waiting for.

As of this writing, WWE.com has confirmed seven bouts for the event, but with this being one of WWE's supersized PPVs, we should expect the card to double in the coming weeks.

We don't know which team will take on The Bludgeon Brothers for the SmackDown tag titles yet, so we will focus on the other six bouts. Let's go through the announced matches and predict some winners.