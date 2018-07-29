WWE SummerSlam 2018 Early Match Card Predictions for Announced Matches

WWE SummerSlam 2018 Early Match Card Predictions for Announced MatchesJuly 29, 2018
On August 19, WWE will take over Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, for its annual SummerSlam pay-per-view.
The Biggest Party of the Summer has always played second fiddle to WrestleMania, but management has already put together a card to rival 'Mania 34.
The thought of seeing another match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns doesn't excite everyone in the WWE Universe, but at least we will finally get the AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe feud we have been waiting for.
As of this writing, WWE.com has confirmed seven bouts for the event, but with this being one of WWE's supersized PPVs, we should expect the card to double in the coming weeks.
We don't know which team will take on The Bludgeon Brothers for the SmackDown tag titles yet, so we will focus on the other six bouts. Let's go through the announced matches and predict some winners.
Kevin Owens vs. Braun Strowman
Had WWE simply booked this match as another singles contest between Kevin Owens and Braun Strowman, it would have been much easier to predict.
However, Raw commissioner Stephanie McMahon agreed to a special stipulation. If Strowman loses by any means, KO will win the Money in the Bank contract.
This gives The Prize Fighter the upper hand. All he needs to do is have someone come out and attack him so Strowman gets disqualified and he gets the case.
They won't be able to outdo the bump KO took off the top of the steel cage at Extreme Rules, but this match may end up being more interesting.
The Monster Among Men is almost always the favorite heading into a match, but Owens is the safer bet in this scenario.
Prediction: Owens wins and takes the MITB briefcase.
Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler (Intercontinental Championship)
Dolph Ziggler and Seth Rollins manage to steal the show every time they step into the ring together, so it makes sense for WWE to keep this feud going for as long as possible.
Their Ironman match at Extreme Rules was a lot of fun, but they are just as capable of tearing down the house in a standard singles bout.
Drew McIntyre's presence will give Ziggler the advantage and likely mean he retains the Intercontinental Championship. Then again, we have seen someone at ringside accidentally cost their friend a title many times before.
The Architect might regain the IC belt, but it's more likely we will see The Showoff pick up the win to establish himself as a dominant champion.
Prediction: McIntyre helps Ziggler pick up the win.
Carmella vs. Becky Lynch (SmackDown Women's Championship)
The most recent edition of SmackDown Live saw Becky Lynch defeat Carmella to earn a shot at her Women's Championship at SummerSlam.
With James Ellsworth officially fired by Paige on the same show, Carmella is once again by herself. This is great news for The Lass Kicker.
All of Mella's big wins have happened because of Ellsworth's interference. Her Money in the Bank victory, her cash-in and most of her title defenses have been won by dirty tactics.
The Princess of Staten Island has been a good heel champion, but it's time for Lynch to take her rightful place back at the top of the SmackDown roster.
Prediction: Lynch makes Carmella tap out to win the title.
Alexa Bliss vs. Ronda Rousey (Raw Women's Championship)
WWE is already giving Ronda Rousey another chance at winning gold when she faces Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women's Championship.
Rousey's first title shot was interrupted when Bliss cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to win the belt from Nia Jax, so the UFC Hall of Famer has a reason to be mad.
Unless The Goddess has something big planned other than having Mickie James at ringside, this seems like an open-and-shut case.
There's always the possibility someone like Jax or Natalya could interfere to prevent the belt from changing hands, but having Rowdy Ronda as one of its champions will generate too much press for WWE to pass up the opportunity.
Prediction: Rousey is going to destroy Bliss to win her first title in WWE at SummerSlam.
Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (Universal Championship)
When Bobby Lashley defeated Reigns at Extreme Rules, many fans thought it was a sign he would end up challenging Lesnar for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam.
Then WWE ruined it Monday by having Reigns beat him in a rematch to become the No. 1 contender. There is still time for management to change its mind, but it's more likely we are going to get another contest between The Beast and The Big Dog.
Pro wrestling is supposed to be fun for the fans, but the situation with Reigns is getting out of hand. We have seen WWE CEO Vince McMahon's stubbornness before, but his desire to make Reigns the face of the company has reached new heights of annoying.
At least we can take comfort in knowing this will almost certainly be the final chapter of their story. Reigns can win the title and reclaim his yard while Lesnar heads back to UFC for another big paycheck.
Prediction: Reigns finally wins the Universal Championship.
AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe (WWE Championship)
Management will likely close SummerSlam with either Rousey or Lesnar's match, but the main event should be AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe for the WWE Championship.
These veterans have been fighting each other for well over a decade, but somehow it never gets old seeing them wrestle because they always come up with something new.
Their matches were part of what made people take notice of TNA when it was first getting started on television. However, they have never been together on a stage as big as SummerSlam before.
The Phenomenal One has retained his title against some of the best SmackDown has to offer, but this feels like Joe's time to shine.
Styles has had a great run with the WWE Championship since winning it in November. It's time for someone else to carry the gold.
Prediction: Samoa Joe chokes out Styles to become WWE champion.
What are your predictions for SummerSlam 2018?