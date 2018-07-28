Report: Real Madrid Target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Set to Stay with Lazio

Marco Rosi/Getty Images

Lazio sensation Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is set to remain with the club despite interest from Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus, according to Eagles manager Simone Inzaghi.

The Italian claimed the midfielder will feature for his team during the next campaign despite the Serbian being coveted by a number of a world-class clubs.

Per Jamie Smith of Goal, Inzaghi told reporters the burgeoning superstar is ready to return to the club for pre-season:

"There are many voices around Milinkovic-Savic, he can change the games alone. I spoke with Sergej, he wanted to arrive two days earlier in Auronzo, but I gave him two more days of holiday. I feel calm.

"Anything could happen. Our desire is to do well as in the last years, we will fight with everyone."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.