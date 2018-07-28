Borussia Dortmund Reportedly Open to Selling Christian Pulisic Amid Exit Rumours

Borussia Dortmund Reportedly Open to Selling Christian Pulisic Amid Exit RumoursJuly 28, 2018
Borussia Dortmund have reportedly decided to sell Christian Pulisic this summer amid speculation linking him with Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Chelsea.
According to MailOnline's Simon Jones, BVB are willing to sell him provided their £65 million price tag is met.
Chelsea and Madrid are said to have already held talks with Dortmund regarding the winger, while Bayern—who planned to pursue him next year as a long-term replacement for Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery—could bring their plans forward.
Pulisic has halted discussions of a new deal with Dortmund, according to German outlet Bild (h/t Sky in Germany, via Goal's Ronan Murphy).
The 19-year-old is already a regular for BVB and the U.S. national team, having made 97 appearances at club level and 21 internationally.
Last season, he scored five goals and assisted seven. He recently showed what he's capable of in a friendly with Liverpool in which he found the net twice and played a key role in another goal (U.S. viewers only):
Here are the second-half highlights, as @BVB won 3-1 in the #ICC2018, brought to you by @Heineken_US #ChampionsMeetHere https://t.co/vwDvWfGOaG
Pulisic typically operates from the right flank, but he has also been used on the left and through the middle during his time in Germany.
Should Liverpool want to sign him, his relationship with manager Jurgen Klopp—who was in charge at BVB before moving to Anfield— could be key, as it's clear the teenager has great respect for his former mentor:
“He was very kind to me.” USMNT star @cpulisic_10 discusses his relationship with former @BVB and current Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. 💛 #BVB #LFC #USMNT #ICC2018 https://t.co/MSoNWa7YqL
Liverpool writer Joel Rabinowitz believes the Reds should make a move for him:
Seems fairly clear from his own words (and his father) that Pulisic would be more than open to playing for LFC. Clearly has a lot of admiration for Klopp, and Klopp obviously rates him very highly as a player. BVB reportedly looking for £60-70m. I'd pay it.
Murphy believes the price tag would make him a significant gamble, though:
Spending over €70m on Pulisic is a huge risk. He had a brilliant first season in Dortmund, helped by Dembele and Tuchel, but didn’t perform as well without them last season. The marketing potential is huge, but will the player ever reach his own potential? #BVB
It's a huge fee to pay for a teenager who is yet to reach the peak of his powers, and Pulisic could be more incisive in the final third—with the money involved, he might be expected to hit double figures for goals, assists or both next year.
However, potential is perhaps the most valuable commodity in today's transfer market, and Pulisic has that in abundance. If he does move on this summer, his new club will have a future star on their hands.
