Duane Brown, Seahawks Reportedly Agree to Contract Extension

The Seattle Seahawks and offensive tackle Duane Brown came to terms on a contract extension Saturday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport added that the extension is a three-year deal worth $36.5 million.

Brown had been set to enter the final season of a six-year, $53.4 million deal he signed with the Houston Texans in 2012, per Spotrac.

The 32-year-old Brown spent 10 seasons with the Texans before they traded him and a fifth-round pick to the Seahawks in October for two picks (2019 second-rounder and 2018 third-rounder).

Brown went on to start nine games at left tackle for Seattle last season, and he was named a Pro Bowler for the fourth time in his career.

While Brown has missed a combined 12 games over the past three seasons, he missed only six contests during his first seven NFL campaigns.

Brown has 142 career NFL starts to his credit and was named First Team All-Pro in 2012.

Offensive line was arguably the Seahawks' biggest deficiency before Brown arrived, but he has added some much-needed stability as quarterback Russell Wilson's blindside protector.

After missing the playoffs last season for the first time since 2011, Brown figures to be a key cog in a potential postseason return.