Duane Brown, Seahawks Reportedly Agree to Contract Extension

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJuly 28, 2018

SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 05: Offensive tackle Duane Brown #76 of the Seattle Seahawks pass blocks against linebacker Mason Foster #54 of the Washington Redskins at CenturyLink Field on November 5, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. The Redskins beat the Seahawks 17-14. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)
Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks and offensive tackle Duane Brown came to terms on a contract extension Saturday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport added that the extension is a three-year deal worth $36.5 million.

Brown had been set to enter the final season of a six-year, $53.4 million deal he signed with the Houston Texans in 2012, per Spotrac.

The 32-year-old Brown spent 10 seasons with the Texans before they traded him and a fifth-round pick to the Seahawks in October for two picks (2019 second-rounder and 2018 third-rounder). 

Brown went on to start nine games at left tackle for Seattle last season, and he was named a Pro Bowler for the fourth time in his career.

While Brown has missed a combined 12 games over the past three seasons, he missed only six contests during his first seven NFL campaigns.

Brown has 142 career NFL starts to his credit and was named First Team All-Pro in 2012. 

Offensive line was arguably the Seahawks' biggest deficiency before Brown arrived, but he has added some much-needed stability as quarterback Russell Wilson's blindside protector.

After missing the playoffs last season for the first time since 2011, Brown figures to be a key cog in a potential postseason return.

Related

    Earl Thomas’ Agent Rants Against Fans

    Seattle Seahawks logo
    Seattle Seahawks

    Earl Thomas’ Agent Rants Against Fans

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Ridley Leaves Practice with Apparent Injury

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Ridley Leaves Practice with Apparent Injury

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Chris Carson Is Winning the RB1 Battle

    Seattle Seahawks logo
    Seattle Seahawks

    Chris Carson Is Winning the RB1 Battle

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    Dez Claps Back at Cowboys on Twitter

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Dez Claps Back at Cowboys on Twitter

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report