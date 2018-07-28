Manchester United Transfer News: Claude Puel Hopes to Keep Harry Maguire

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Leicester City manager Claude Puel has said he wants to retain England international Harry Maguire after interest from Manchester United.

According to Matt Dorman of Goal, the Foxes boss also declared on Saturday that he hopes goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel remains at the King Power Stadium after the stopper was linked with a switch to Chelsea.

