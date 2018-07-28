Manchester United Transfer News: Claude Puel Hopes to Keep Harry Maguire

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistJuly 28, 2018

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 19: Harry Maguire of Leicester City during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Southampton at The King Power Stadium on April 19, 2018 in Leicester, England. (Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)
James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Leicester City manager Claude Puel has said he wants to retain England international Harry Maguire after interest from Manchester United.

According to Matt Dorman of Goal, the Foxes boss also declared on Saturday that he hopes goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel remains at the King Power Stadium after the stopper was linked with a switch to Chelsea.

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

