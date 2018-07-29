Tour de France 2018: Sunday's Stage 21 Live Stream Schedule, TV Info and Route

Christophe Ena/Associated Press

Team Sky's Geraint Thomas will win the 2018 Tour de France on Sunday when he crosses the finish line at the Champs-Elysee in Paris.

The Tour will conclude with a flat 116-kilometre route that takes the peloton from Houilles to the French capital in Stage 21, where they'll make their way down the iconic avenue to complete the gruelling race, which began back on July 7.

Date: Sunday, July 29

Start Time: 4:15 p.m. local time/3:15 p.m. BST/10:15 a.m. ET

TV Info: Eurosport 1, ITV 4, NBC

Live Stream: Eurosport Player, ITV Hub, NBC Sports App

Here's the route and profile for Stage 21:

After initially heading away from the City of Light in a hilly opening phase, the riders will enter Paris at the 54-kilometre mark before finishing off with eight laps of the Champs-Elysee.

Here is the general classification ahead of the final stage:

As the yellow jersey wearer goes unchallenged in the last stage of the Tour de France, per tradition, the podium of Thomas, Tom Dumoulin and Chris Froome is already set.

Thomas becomes the third British winner of cycling's most prestigious race after Bradley Wiggins and Froome. The former won in 2012, while the latter claimed the yellow jersey in 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017.

While there will be a carnival atmosphere surrounding Thomas and his closest rivals, there should still be plenty of excitement as the sprinters bid for the honour of winning the final stage.

Indeed, for the last 12 years, the Tour has concluded with a bunch sprint on the Champs-Elysee.

Mark Cavendish, Andre Greipel, Marcel Kittel and Dylan Groenewegen—who between them have won the final stage of the Tour on the last nine occasions—have all withdrawn from the race this year, so we'll have a new winner in Paris.

Alexander Kristoff and Arnaud Demare are likely to be in the thick of it, as will Peter Sagan, who has won three stages this year, equalling his personal record.

Sunday will be his last chance to extend that to four stages in a single Tour—until next year, at least—so he'll be determined to do so with the most prestigious sprint of all.