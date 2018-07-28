Panthers OT Daryl Williams Carted off with Apparent Knee Injury During Practice

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Daryl Williams had to be carted off during practice on Saturday after suffering an apparent knee injury.

Joseph Person of the Charlotte Observer tweeted out a photo of the scene:

According to Panthers.com's Bryan Strickland, Williams' knee buckled as he attempted to block defensive end Zach Moore on a passing play. It was reportedly a non-contact injury.



Taylor Moton, a 2017 second-round pick, replaced Williams at right tackle, per Person.

Since being drafted out of Oklahoma in the fourth round in 2015, Williams has increasingly become a key part of Carolina's offensive line. He started 10-plus games in each of the past two seasons, including all 16 regular-season contests last year.

The 25-year-old received second-team All-Pro honors in 2017.

Injuries are always a tough blow regardless of when they happen, but they are especially tough to see during practice before the season. Carolina must now wait to see what the status of its starting right tackle is, and Williams now faces a potentially serious injury as he enters the final year of his rookie contract.