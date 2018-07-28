Pat Riley Wants Dwyane Wade Back with Heat 'As a Player'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 28, 2018

MIAMI - APRIL 27: Dwyane Wade #3 and head coach Pat Riley of the Miami Heat discuss a play in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals against the Chicago Bulls during the 2007 NBA Playoffs at American Airlines Arena on April 27, 2007 in Miami, Florida. The Bulls won 104-96. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2007 NBAE (Photo by Victor Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images)
Victor Baldizon/Getty Images

Miami Heat president Pat Riley said Friday he'd like future Hall of Fame guard Dwyane Wade to return for the 2018-19 season and noted the organization is willing to wait on a decision.

Riley explained the Heat decided it's best to give Wade "some more time" while he decides whether to sign another NBA contract.

"I want him back as a player," he told reporters. "I want him back as a competitor. I want him back as a guy who wants to have the greatest year he ever had as a player. I read more articles about 'Dwyane being done, he's lost a step, he's not the same player, he might not have the same motivation.' But I still see a player who can contribute heavily if he really wants to."

                        

