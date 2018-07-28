Pat Riley Wants Dwyane Wade Back with Heat 'As a Player'

Victor Baldizon/Getty Images

Miami Heat president Pat Riley said Friday he'd like future Hall of Fame guard Dwyane Wade to return for the 2018-19 season and noted the organization is willing to wait on a decision.

Riley explained the Heat decided it's best to give Wade "some more time" while he decides whether to sign another NBA contract.

"I want him back as a player," he told reporters. "I want him back as a competitor. I want him back as a guy who wants to have the greatest year he ever had as a player. I read more articles about 'Dwyane being done, he's lost a step, he's not the same player, he might not have the same motivation.' But I still see a player who can contribute heavily if he really wants to."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.