Jurgen Klopp Speaks Out on UCL Final, Labels Sergio Ramos 'Ruthless and Brutal'

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistJuly 28, 2018

TOPSHOT - Liverpool's Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah (R) falls with Real Madrid's Spanish defender Sergio Ramos leading to Salah being injured during the UEFA Champions League final football match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, on May 26, 2018. (Photo by GENYA SAVILOV / AFP) (Photo credit should read GENYA SAVILOV/AFP/Getty Images)
GENYA SAVILOV/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp has labelled Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos "ruthless and brutal" two months on from the Spaniard's key role in Liverpool's 3-1 defeat to Los Blancos in the 2018 UEFA Champions League final.

It was Ramos' challenge that led to Mohamed Salah having to depart after just half an hour in Kiev, Ukraine, and the 32-year-old also clashed with Loris Karius before the goalkeeper went on to make two key errors.

The German manager has finally spoken out about the final and condemned Ramos' performance, per Sky Sports:

"If you watch it back and you are not with Real Madrid, then you think it is ruthless and brutal. If you put all of the situations of Ramos together, and I have watched football since I was five years old, then you will see a lot of situations with Ramos.

"[With Salah] you don't think 'Wow, good challenge'. The thing is, I saw the ref taking charge of big games at the World Cup afterwards and nobody really thinks about that later. But I think in a situation like that, somebody needs to judge it better. If VAR is coming then it is a situation where you have to look again. Not to give a red card or whatever but to look again and say 'What is that?'

"It was ruthless. I don't think Mo would have always got injured in that situation, this time it was unlucky, but it is an experience that we cannot have. I'm not sure if it is an experience we will have again—go there and put an elbow to the goalkeeper, put their goalscorer down like a wrestler in midfield and then you win the game."

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

