Barcelona Transfer News: Steven Nzonzi Reportedly on the Blaugrana's Radar

Steven Nzonzi has emerged as a target for La Liga giants Barcelona, who are having trouble with striking a deal for Paris Saint-Germain playmaker Adrien Rabiot.

Sevilla holding-midfielder Nzonzi, who has a release clause of around £35 million, is considered an easier get, according to a report from Mundo Deportivo (h/t George Bond of The Sun).

Bond noted how Barca need midfield help after seeing Andres Iniesta and Paulinhodepart the Camp Nou this summer. Even so, Nzonzi is something of a curious target to replace either man.

Nzonzi's physicality and destructive temperament is the polar opposite of Iniesta. The latter was Barca's creative maestro for over a decade—an artful pass-master whose technique defined the Blaugrana's stylish football.

Differences between Iniesta and Nzonzi are obvious, but the Sevilla enforcer also shares few similarities with Paulinho. While the Brazil international offered brawn, he also had a keen eye for goal and raided forward more than Nzonzi typically does.

While Paulinho helped himself to nine goals to help Barca win last season's domestic title, Nzonzi scored just once in 33 starts for Sevilla.

Of the two, Rabiot makes a more appropriate target for the Blaugrana. Still just 23, he is a cultured passer whose vision and intelligence makes him a natural conductor of a game and a prolific provider of chances.

Barca are obviously keen, having recently dispatched sporting director Eric Abidal to talk over a deal with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, according to Sport.

PSG manager Thomas Tuchel has been open about letting Rabiot move on:

If Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde wants a cheaper option, he'll find plenty to like about Nzonzi. While the 29-year-old is less progressive than Rabiot, he is still a neat and efficient passer who won't mistakes and plays within the limits of the game.

Nzonzi proved his discipline as a useful change-of-pace substitute for France at this summer's FIFA World Cup in Russia. He made one start and four appearances off the bench for the eventual winners, often being used to slow the pace of a game when Les Bleus had a lead to protect.

For Sevilla, Nzonzi compared favourably to Barca midfield anchor Sergio Busquets for most of last season:

Valverde may not find another creative player as skilled as Iniesta, so signing Nzonzi may at least let him move Barca toward a different style—one where a secure base in midfield protects a resolute defence, while the magic is left to forwards Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.