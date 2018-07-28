Chelsea Transfer News: Inter Eye Tiemoue Bakayoko in Latest Rumours

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Inter Milan are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, although he is a secondary target to Bayern Munich's Arturo Vidal.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Football Italia), if the Nerazzurri fail to snap up the Chile international, they will move instead for Bakayoko, who has been something of a flop at Chelsea.

He only joined the Blues from Monaco last summer for £40 million, but he did not enjoy the best debut season at Stamford Bridge, as he was only able to sporadically make a key impact in matches.

It would arguably be premature of Chelsea to offload the 23-year-old after just one poor season.

Bakayoko was excellent at Monaco and played a key role in their 2016-17 Ligue 1 triumph, and he could benefit from playing alongside new Blues signing Jorginho in the upcoming campaign.

However, if Inter make a decent offer for him, Chelsea could be tempted to sell.

Per Gazzetta (via Football Italia), Inter might also be interested in a season-long loan deal, a scenario that could work out for all involved.

Chelsea's prospects in the 2018-19 campaign are difficult to judge.

Maurizio Sarri has only just taken up the managerial post and a number of players have yet to return from their holiday following the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

There is also the question of who they will sell and what impact being in the UEFA Europa League, as opposed to the UEFA Champions League, will have on their Premier League hopes.