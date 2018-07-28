Chelsea Transfer News: Blues Want £200M for Eden Hazard Amid Real Madrid Link

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea have reportedly placed a price tag in excess of £200 million on Eden Hazard in an attempt to ward off interest from Real Madrid.

Per Simon Jones in the Daily Mail, while Hazard, 27, is not pushing to leave Stamford Bridge, he has stalled on signing a new contract—his current deal expires in 2020.

And after Belgium finished third at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, he dropped a major hint he may leave the west London club, per Jonathan Northcroft in the Sunday Times: "After six wonderful years at Chelsea, it might be time to discover something different. Certainly after this World Cup. I can decide if I want to stay or go, but Chelsea will make the final decision—if they want to let me go. You know my preferred destination."

Real have a gaping hole in their attacking line that needs filling after Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus for £99.2 million on July 10.

Hazard has been widely tipped to be on the shortlist of targets to fill the Portuguese superstar's boots, per Marca's Jose Felix Diaz.

He has never been as prolific a goalscorer as Ronaldo, few have, but he does boast a number of the same attributes as the former Manchester United man, including terrific pace and skill on the ball.

Real will not necessarily be put off signing Hazard by Chelsea's valuation, but they will have to decide whether they think he is worth a world-record fee.

Hazard's contract situation may come into consideration as well. If he is not prepared to sign a new deal, the Belgian forward will be a lot cheaper next summer when he only has a year remaining.

Chelsea's desire to keep hold of Hazard at all costs is completely understandable.

He has been their best attacking player over the last few seasons and, with Maurizio Sarri having just succeeded Antonio Conte as manager, he will not want to lose his star man before the 2018-19 season starts.