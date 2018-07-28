Report: Manchester United Set to Offload Matteo Darmian and Marcos Rojo

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

If Manchester United are determined to push ahead with a deal for Leicester City centre-back Harry Maguire, the club will try to make room by selling Matteo Darmian and Marcos Rojo.

The Daily Mirror's David McDonnell reported the pair can leave if it helps the Red Devils finance a move for Maguire, who is valued at £65 million. There are suitors, with McDonnell saying AC Milan and Inter Milan are keen on full-back Darmian, while Wolverhampton Wanderers have interest in centre-back Rojo.

However, it may be a tall order for United to fund such a hefty bid for Maguire by selling those players. McDonnell reported the Old Trafford club wants as much as £30 million for Rojo, a 28-year-old who made just nine appearances in the Premier League and UEFA Champions League combined last season.

Dave Thompson/Associated Press

Staying injury free has been a major issue for the Argentina international since he arrived in Manchester in 2014. Any club willing to take a chance would likely have to match the £160,000 weekly wage Rojo collects at United, per McDonnell.

As for Darmian, the former Torino man is expected to start against Maguire's Leicester when the new Premier League campaign gets underway onAugust 10. Antonio Valencia and summer recruit Diogo Dalot's injuries could scupper the Italy international's hopes of a move away.

A transfer is something the versatile 28-year-old remains keen on regardless of those at his position's injuries. Darmian recently made his feelings clear, per ESPN FC's Rob Dawson: "I want to leave, but we will see what happens because we don't know."

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Regular playing time is naturally a concern for a defender who made a mere 12 starts in all competitions last season. Darmian has been a forgotten man at United, but ironically he may be a more saleable asset than Rojo thanks to his ability to play either full-back spot and even fill in centrally if needed, particularly in a back three.

Even if United can find buyers for Darmian and Rojo, the club may still struggle to sign Maguire. The Foxes appear determined to keep one of their best players, with the club holding out for £80 million for the former Hull City ace go, according to Jeremy Cross of the Daily Star.

Michael Regan/Getty Images

It would be a world-record fee for a defender, and one United should think about twice before paying. While Maguire is a talent, Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho must weigh said ability against reducing his squad depth at crucial positions just to make a deal happen.