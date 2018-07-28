Report: Liverpool Demand £20M for Danny Ings Amid Crystal Palace Rumours

Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Crystal Palace have reportedly stepped up their efforts to sign Liverpool's Danny Ings but will have to meet the Reds' £20 million valuation if they are to snap up the striker.

According to Andy Hunter of the Guardian, the south London side will also have to compete with Leicester City, Newcastle United and Southampton, who are also interested in the former Burnley man, whose Liverpool career has been dogged by injury.

Ings, 26, joined Liverpool in 2015 after a fine debut season in the Premier League with Burnley.

However, he picked up an anterior cruciate ligament injury almost immediately after the appointment of Jurgen Klopp as manager in October 2015, and has barely played since.

His Premier League record in three years at Anfield reads 14 games played, three goals scored, one assist provided.

In his absence Klopp's Liverpool have progressed hugely and even when fully fit Ings would struggle for any regular first-team action in the front line.

As a result, per Hunter, Ings has decided he must leave Anfield and will seemingly have his pick of a number of mid-table Premier League clubs.

Per Goal's Neil Jones, the route between Liverpool and Palace has been well trodden of late:

Ings is still young enough to salvage a career that has stagnated in the last few years.

And the numerous Premier League clubs interested in snapping him up is a clear indication that he still has plenty to offer.